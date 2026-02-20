ATG Managed Email Security: Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Antivirus Protection (100% SLA), Anti-Spam filtering — inbound and outbound (99%+ SLA), Anti-Phishing..

AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection: AI-powered DMARC monitoring and email authentication security platform. built by EmailInspect. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time DMARC policy monitoring with detailed re, AI-powered anomaly detection using machine learnin, AI-based monitoring and alerting system that learn..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.