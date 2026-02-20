ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Advanced Technology Group. AWARE7 Live Hacking Show is a commercial security awareness training tool by AWARE7 GmbH. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training
SMB and mid-market teams with limited security staff will get the most from ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training because its managed service model removes the operational burden of running phishing campaigns and training cycles in-house. The platform's 500+ content library, automated campaign scheduling, and Smart Groups for targeted deployment mean you configure once and let it run, while the Phish-Prone baseline and point-of-failure education measurably shift user behavior without requiring a dedicated awareness coordinator. Skip this if you need deep API-driven orchestration across your entire security stack or prioritize detection and response capabilities; KnowBe4 is training-first, not incident-response-integrated.
Security leaders at SMBs and mid-market firms who need to move awareness beyond checkbox training should run AWARE7 Live Hacking Show; the live demonstration format changes how people internalize threats in ways static modules cannot. Certified experts deliver customizable sessions covering real attack chains like phishing, ransomware, and WLAN compromise, with in-person or remote options and optional recordings for those who cannot attend live. Skip this if your organization primarily needs to scale training to 5,000+ employees or demands tight LMS integration; the live-event model works best for targeted, high-impact sessions rather than broad mandatory compliance cycles.
Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting.
Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques.
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Common questions about comparing ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training vs AWARE7 Live Hacking Show for your security awareness training needs.
ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attacks with customizable and community templates, Baseline Phish-Prone percentage assessment, 500+ item security awareness training content library (modules, videos, games, posters, newsletters)..
AWARE7 Live Hacking Show: Live cybersecurity awareness show demonstrating real hacking techniques. built by AWARE7 GmbH. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Live hacking demonstrations covering real-world attack techniques, Customizable content tailored to audience technical level (beginners to experts), Session duration options from 30 to 90 minutes with Q&A..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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