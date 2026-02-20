Atakama: File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy-based AES-256 file encryption without passwords, Distributed key management via key shards across devices and Key Shard Server (KSS), Mobile device-based decryption approval with session support..

Aurva Access Monitoring: Access monitoring platform for databases, data flows, and AI systems. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Identity Security (AccessIQ)..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.