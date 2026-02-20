Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Atakama. Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Bonfy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive data through browsers daily should evaluate Atakama Browser Security for its native masking and watermarking controls that stop exfiltration at the point of human interaction, not at the network edge. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM, covering both data confidentiality enforcement and anomaly detection in one deployment. Skip this if your data leakage risk sits primarily in email, cloud storage, or unmanaged endpoints; Atakama is unapologetically browser-scoped, which is its strength and its boundary.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping Microsoft 365 and generative AI tools need Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS because it's the only DLP that detects sensitive data leaking into LLMs and AI assistants without rewriting your security workflows. It maps to NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring for both human and AI-generated content across Mail, Teams, SharePoint, and Copilot in real time, and ships with five major compliance templates out of the box. Skip this if your organization runs on Google Workspace or Slack as primary collaboration platforms; Bonfy's architecture is built around Microsoft's stack.
Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage.
AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection
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Common questions about comparing Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control vs Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS for your data loss prevention needs.
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control: Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Sensitive data masking in the browser, Web page watermarking for confidential content..
Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS: AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-enabled detection for unstructured data in motion and at rest, Real-time protection for Microsoft Mail, SharePoint, Teams, Purview, and Copilot, Prevention of data leaks to large language models and AI tools..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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