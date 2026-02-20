Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Atakama. Bold Endpoint Security is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Bold Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive data through browsers daily should evaluate Atakama Browser Security for its native masking and watermarking controls that stop exfiltration at the point of human interaction, not at the network edge. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM, covering both data confidentiality enforcement and anomaly detection in one deployment. Skip this if your data leakage risk sits primarily in email, cloud storage, or unmanaged endpoints; Atakama is unapologetically browser-scoped, which is its strength and its boundary.
Security teams drowning in insider threat false positives will find Bold Endpoint Security's on-device AI agent actually useful because it learns your data sensitivity and user baselines before alerting, cutting noise that makes traditional DLP unmanageable. Zero post-deployment tuning is genuine here,the agent starts understanding your environment immediately through real-time data flow mapping, which means you skip the six-month tuning cycle most EDR vendors won't admit to. Skip this if you need centralized policy control or already have a mature UEBA platform; Bold prioritizes individual endpoint autonomy over org-wide enforcement gates.
Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage.
AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security.
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Common questions about comparing Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control vs Bold Endpoint Security for your data loss prevention needs.
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control: Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include Sensitive data masking in the browser, Web page watermarking for confidential content..
Bold Endpoint Security: AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security. built by Bold Security. Core capabilities include On-device AI security agent running locally on endpoints, Real-time insider threat detection and monitoring, Sensitive data leakage prevention with user coaching, warnings, or blocking..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control differentiates with Sensitive data masking in the browser, Web page watermarking for confidential content. Bold Endpoint Security differentiates with On-device AI security agent running locally on endpoints, Real-time insider threat detection and monitoring, Sensitive data leakage prevention with user coaching, warnings, or blocking.
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control is developed by Atakama. Bold Endpoint Security is developed by Bold Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control and Bold Endpoint Security serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools, both cover Data Exfiltration, Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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