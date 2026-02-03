Astrix Protect Secrets: NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory and discovery of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Policy enforcement and governance for AI agents and NHIs, Detection and remediation of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Axiom Security Break Glass Access: Emergency elevated access mgmt integrated with on-call systems like PagerDuty. built by Axiom Security. Core capabilities include On-call schedule synchronization and rotation awareness, One-click activation of pre-defined emergency access roles, Automatic notification to security teams upon access activation..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.