Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astrix Protect Secrets is a commercial non-human identity tool by Astrix Security. Axiom Security Break Glass Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Axiom Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing AI agents and non-human identities across multi-cloud environments should pick Astrix Protect Secrets because it's the only tool that treats AI agents as a distinct asset class requiring their own discovery, governance, and lifecycle controls rather than forcing them into existing PAM frameworks. The vendor covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and identity access control, with particular strength in real-time inventory and abnormal activity detection across AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed AI agents internally or uses a single cloud provider; the overhead of agent-centric governance only pays off once NHIs become operationally significant.
Axiom Security Break Glass Access
Teams managing on-call rotations across multiple incident response channels should use Axiom Security Break Glass Access for its tight integration with PagerDuty and OpsGenie, eliminating the friction between who's supposed to have access and who actually activates it. The tool's synchronization with live on-call schedules means you're not manually updating break glass rosters after every rotation change, and automatic access revocation after incidents closes a common gap where temporary elevated access becomes permanent. Skip this if your organization runs break glass workflows disconnected from on-call systems or needs deep integration with Slack/Teams incident channels; Axiom is built for teams that already live in PagerDuty.
NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR
Emergency elevated access mgmt integrated with on-call systems like PagerDuty.
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Protect Secrets vs Axiom Security Break Glass Access for your non-human identity needs.
Astrix Protect Secrets: NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory and discovery of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Policy enforcement and governance for AI agents and NHIs, Detection and remediation of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Axiom Security Break Glass Access: Emergency elevated access mgmt integrated with on-call systems like PagerDuty. built by Axiom Security. Core capabilities include On-call schedule synchronization and rotation awareness, One-click activation of pre-defined emergency access roles, Automatic notification to security teams upon access activation..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Protect Secrets differentiates with Real-time inventory and discovery of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Policy enforcement and governance for AI agents and NHIs, Detection and remediation of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations. Axiom Security Break Glass Access differentiates with On-call schedule synchronization and rotation awareness, One-click activation of pre-defined emergency access roles, Automatic notification to security teams upon access activation.
Astrix Protect Secrets is developed by Astrix Security. Axiom Security Break Glass Access is developed by Axiom Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Protect Secrets integrates with AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Microsoft 365, Azure AD and 12 more. Axiom Security Break Glass Access integrates with PagerDuty, OpsGenie. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astrix Protect Secrets and Axiom Security Break Glass Access serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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