Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astrix Lifecycle Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by Astrix Security. Entro Agentic AI is a commercial non-human identity tool by Entro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AI agents and non-human identities at scale should pick Astrix Lifecycle Management because it's the only tool that treats the full NHI lifecycle, not just detection, meaning you're provisioning with short-lived credentials and decommissioning systematically rather than discovering orphaned agents months later. Its real-time inventory across MCP servers, AI agents, and cloud vaults covers NIST ID.AM and PR.AA simultaneously, which matters because most identity tools treat humans and machines separately. This is not for organizations still treating AI agents as a detection problem rather than an access control problem, or for teams without significant AI deployments yet.
Enterprise security teams managing AI agents across software development pipelines need Entro Agentic AI because it maps non-human identities and their secrets before threats escalate, filling a gap that traditional identity tools ignore. The tool discovers and classifies agents, scans for exposed secrets across the SDLC, and enforces real-time threat detection with human ownership attribution, addressing NIST ID.AM and PR.AA coverage where most identity programs have blind spots. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed AI agents at scale or treats agent credential management as a solved problem within existing PAM tools.
Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning
Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Lifecycle Management vs Entro Agentic AI for your non-human identity needs.
Astrix Lifecycle Management: Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Provisioning of secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials..
Entro Agentic AI: Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets. built by Entro. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery and classification, Non-human identity mapping and management, Secret scanning across SDLC..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Lifecycle Management differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Provisioning of secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials. Entro Agentic AI differentiates with AI agent discovery and classification, Non-human identity mapping and management, Secret scanning across SDLC.
Astrix Lifecycle Management is developed by Astrix Security. Entro Agentic AI is developed by Entro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Lifecycle Management and Entro Agentic AI serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools, both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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