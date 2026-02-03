Astrix Lifecycle Management: Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Provisioning of secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials..

Entro Agentic AI: Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets. built by Entro. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery and classification, Non-human identity mapping and management, Secret scanning across SDLC..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.