Astrix IAM ITDR: IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs..

Huntress Managed ITDR: Managed ITDR solution for 24/7 identity threat detection and response. built by Huntress. Core capabilities include Session hijacking detection and prevention, Credential theft protection, Rogue OAuth application detection..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.