Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Astrix Security. Silverfort AI Agent Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Agentic AI Security to inventory and control non-human identities before they become a backdoor; most security stacks treat agents as black boxes, leaving privilege creep and misconfigurations invisible. The platform's real-time discovery of AI agents and MCP servers paired with just-in-time access controls directly addresses the ID.AM and PR.AA gaps in traditional identity programs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet operationalized AI agents at scale or if you need a single vendor covering both human and non-human identity alongside broader IAM functions; Astrix is purpose-built for agentic risk and won't replace your core identity platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged AI agents across their identity stack should start here; Silverfort AI Agent Security finds and controls what you don't know exists, which is the only real problem in this category. The platform maps agents to human owners through visual workflows and enforces least privilege through real-time MCP gateway inspection, covering NIST ID.AM and PR.AA where most identity tools go silent. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or hasn't yet standardized on a single IdP; the discovery value collapses without scale and integration breadth.
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Agentic AI Security vs Silverfort AI Agent Security for your agentic ai security needs.
Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Silverfort AI Agent Security: AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated AI agent discovery across IdPs, cloud platforms, and SaaS, Visual storyline graphs mapping agents to human owners, Dynamic risk scoring based on privilege level and behavior..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Agentic AI Security differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations. Silverfort AI Agent Security differentiates with Automated AI agent discovery across IdPs, cloud platforms, and SaaS, Visual storyline graphs mapping agents to human owners, Dynamic risk scoring based on privilege level and behavior.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is developed by Astrix Security. Silverfort AI Agent Security is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Agentic AI Security integrates with AWS, OpenAI, NetSuite, GitHub, Snowflake and 11 more. Silverfort AI Agent Security integrates with Entra ID, Okta, AWS, Azure, GCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astrix Agentic AI Security and Silverfort AI Agent Security serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Agentic AI Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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