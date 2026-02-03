Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Silverfort AI Agent Security: AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Automated AI agent discovery across IdPs, cloud platforms, and SaaS, Visual storyline graphs mapping agents to human owners, Dynamic risk scoring based on privilege level and behavior..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.