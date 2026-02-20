Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Website Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams with limited scanning budgets should start with Astra Website Scanner; the free tier covers malware and SEO spam detection while the paid plans unlock authenticated scanning and API testing without enterprise pricing. The 9,300+ vulnerability test cases and CI/CD integrations mean you can catch real issues before deployment, and continuous automated rescans verify that fixes actually stick. Skip this if you need SAST or infrastructure scanning; Astra is application-surface focused and won't tell you what's wrong with your cloud configuration.
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers.
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Astra Website Scanner vs Greenbone Web App Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Website Scanner: Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning..
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Website Scanner differentiates with Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning. Greenbone Web App Scanning differentiates with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings.
Astra Website Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Greenbone Web App Scanning is developed by Greenbone AG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Website Scanner and Greenbone Web App Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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