Astra Website Scanner: Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning..

Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.