Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. NightVision Platform is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by NightVision. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Development teams shipping code through GitHub Actions need API scanning that doesn't require infrastructure changes or security team involvement at commit time, and NightVision Platform handles that without the false positives that plague traditional DAST tools. The greybox crawling and vulnerability-to-code mapping eliminate the noise that slows remediation, while the smart proxy unlocks private network scanning without firewall rules or agent sprawl. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or if you're already locked into a scanner that handles both web apps and APIs equally well; NightVision's real advantage is in the API-first workflow, not breadth of vulnerability types.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines.
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs NightVision Platform for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
NightVision Platform: DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines. built by NightVision. Core capabilities include Authenticated and unauthenticated web application and API scanning, Automatic API discovery and documentation of undocumented APIs, CI/CD pipeline integration for per-commit and per-pull-request scanning..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. NightVision Platform differentiates with Authenticated and unauthenticated web application and API scanning, Automatic API discovery and documentation of undocumented APIs, CI/CD pipeline integration for per-commit and per-pull-request scanning.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. NightVision Platform is developed by NightVision. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, Bitbucket, Slack and 1 more. NightVision Platform integrates with GitHub Actions. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and NightVision Platform serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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