Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..

NightVision Platform: DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines. built by NightVision. Core capabilities include Authenticated and unauthenticated web application and API scanning, Automatic API discovery and documentation of undocumented APIs, CI/CD pipeline integration for per-commit and per-pull-request scanning..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.