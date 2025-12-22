Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Zen is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Aikido Security. Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Zen vs Astra Security DAST Scanner for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Aikido Zen: Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection..
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Zen differentiates with Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection. Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules.
Aikido Zen is developed by Aikido Security. Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Zen integrates with CrowdSec. Astra Security DAST Scanner integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, Bitbucket, Slack and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Zen and Astra Security DAST Scanner serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases: both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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