Aikido Zen: Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection..

Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..

Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.