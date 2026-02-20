Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. Lyrie AI WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Lyrie AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
AI-powered WAF with 15+ attack vectors and sub-50ms real-time decisions.
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Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs Lyrie AI WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
Lyrie AI WAF: AI-powered WAF with 15+ attack vectors and sub-50ms real-time decisions. built by Lyrie AI. Core capabilities include Signature-based detection across 15+ attack categories with payload decoding, AI-powered request scoring for real-time malicious pattern detection, Behavioral analysis with rate limiting and brute force protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules. Lyrie AI WAF differentiates with Signature-based detection across 15+ attack categories with payload decoding, AI-powered request scoring for real-time malicious pattern detection, Behavioral analysis with rate limiting and brute force protection.
Astra DDoS Protection is developed by Astra Security. Lyrie AI WAF is developed by Lyrie AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra DDoS Protection and Lyrie AI WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, Bot Protection, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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