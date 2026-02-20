Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..

Lyrie AI WAF: AI-powered WAF with 15+ attack vectors and sub-50ms real-time decisions. built by Lyrie AI. Core capabilities include Signature-based detection across 15+ attack categories with payload decoding, AI-powered request scoring for real-time malicious pattern detection, Behavioral analysis with rate limiting and brute force protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.