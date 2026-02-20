Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. Imperva DDoS Protection is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Teams protecting APIs and web applications under sustained volumetric attack need Imperva DDoS Protection for its 3-second mitigation SLA on Layer 3 and 4 floods, which eliminates the window where traffic actually reaches your infrastructure. The 13 Tbps global scrubbing capacity and Anycast routing handle the size of attacks most vendors only claim to handle. Skip this if your DDoS concern is primarily application-layer sophistication; Imperva's Layer 7 protection exists but the real competitive edge is raw speed on the attacks that actually cause downtime.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
Cloud-based DDoS mitigation for Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with 3-second SLA
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Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs Imperva DDoS Protection for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
Imperva DDoS Protection: Cloud-based DDoS mitigation for Layer 3, 4, and 7 attacks with 3-second SLA. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Layer 3, 4, and 7 DDoS attack mitigation, 3-second mitigation SLA for Layer 3 and 4 attacks, 13 Tbps global scrubbing capacity..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules. Imperva DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 3, 4, and 7 DDoS attack mitigation, 3-second mitigation SLA for Layer 3 and 4 attacks, 13 Tbps global scrubbing capacity.
Astra DDoS Protection is developed by Astra Security. Imperva DDoS Protection is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra DDoS Protection and Imperva DDoS Protection serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both cover Bot Protection, DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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