Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..

HydroX AI Intelligent Guardian: AI-powered bot detection that classifies automated traffic to block threats in real time. built by HydroX AI. Core capabilities include Behavioral biometrics analysis (mouse movements, clicks, keyboard inputs), Device fingerprinting via machine learning, persistent across cookie clears and proxies, Contextual awareness analysis using time, geolocation, and business context..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.