Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..

Corero SmartWall ONE: DDoS mitigation system with network threat defense capabilities. built by Corero Network Security. Core capabilities include DDoS attack detection and mitigation, Multiple configuration interfaces (CLI, UI, REST API), Inspection control and source control..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.