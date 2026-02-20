Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. AWS Shield is a free ddos mitigation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Teams already deep in AWS who need Layer 3/4 DDoS protection without adding vendors should start with AWS Shield Standard, which covers all customers automatically at no cost. The free tier blocks the majority of common volumetric attacks; Shield Advanced adds behavioral analysis and AWS WAF integration for $3,000 annually, meaningful only if you're absorbing sustained multi-Gbps floods regularly. This is not a replacement for application-layer DDoS mitigation or a choice for organizations running multi-cloud infrastructure where you need consistency across providers.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events.
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Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs AWS Shield for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
AWS Shield: AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection and AWS Shield serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both cover DDOS. Key differences: Astra DDoS Protection is Commercial while AWS Shield is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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