Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.

AWS Shield

Teams already deep in AWS who need Layer 3/4 DDoS protection without adding vendors should start with AWS Shield Standard, which covers all customers automatically at no cost. The free tier blocks the majority of common volumetric attacks; Shield Advanced adds behavioral analysis and AWS WAF integration for $3,000 annually, meaningful only if you're absorbing sustained multi-Gbps floods regularly. This is not a replacement for application-layer DDoS mitigation or a choice for organizations running multi-cloud infrastructure where you need consistency across providers.