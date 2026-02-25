Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by Astelia. CYE Hyver is a commercial exposure management tool by CYE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders who need to justify remediation budgets to the CFO should start with CYE Hyver. It translates exposure into dollar figures and attack routes into priority sequences, then maps mitigation costs back to business impact, which turns "patch this vulnerability" into "fixing this costs $50K and prevents a $2M breach scenario." The platform covers NIST risk assessment and asset management thoroughly while staying light on response and recovery functions, so it's strongest as a front-end exposure quantification tool rather than an incident readiness platform. Skip this if your team is still learning basic vulnerability management fundamentals; Hyver assumes you have inventory discipline already.
AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis.
Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform vs CYE Hyver for your exposure management needs.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..
CYE Hyver: Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Cyber risk quantification in financial terms, Continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), Attack route identification and prioritization..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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