Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..

CYE Hyver: Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Cyber risk quantification in financial terms, Continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), Attack route identification and prioritization..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.