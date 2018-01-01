Assetnote Exposure Engine: Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Exposure classification into Vulnerabilities, Indicators, Third-Party, and Indicators of Compromise, Verified exposures with false positive reduction, Continuous exposure monitoring..

Sn1per Professional 2026: Sn1per Professional 2026: automated penetration testing & attack surface management. built by Sn1perSecurity LLC. Core capabilities include Automated penetration testing, Attack surface management (ASM), Continuous asset discovery & reconnaissance..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.