Assetnote Exposure Engine: Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Exposure classification into Vulnerabilities, Indicators, Third-Party, and Indicators of Compromise, Verified exposures with false positive reduction, Continuous exposure monitoring..

S4E CTEM & EASM Platform: AI-powered CTEM & EASM platform for website vulnerability scanning. built by S4E.io. Core capabilities include AI-based custom security scan generator, Asset management and categorization, Scan Manager with scheduling and real-time tracking..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.