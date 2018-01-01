Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote Exposure Engine is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. Puredns is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters doing reconnaissance at scale will get the most from Puredns because its resolver-based approach is measurably faster than traditional subdomain bruteforcers; the 1,982 GitHub stars reflect active adoption in the offensive security community, and free pricing removes friction for individuals and small teams. The tool prioritizes speed and accuracy in the enumeration phase, which means it excels at the discovery work that feeds into subsequent testing but doesn't handle post-discovery exploitation or validation. Skip this if you need a commercial product with support SLAs or integration into a broader pentesting platform.
Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt.
A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Exposure Engine vs Puredns for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Exposure Engine: Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Exposure classification into Vulnerabilities, Indicators, Third-Party, and Indicators of Compromise, Verified exposures with false positive reduction, Continuous exposure monitoring..
Puredns: A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Exposure Engine is developed by Assetnote founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Puredns is open-source with 1,982 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Exposure Engine and Puredns serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research. Key differences: Assetnote Exposure Engine is Commercial while Puredns is Free, Puredns is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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