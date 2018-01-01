Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote Exposure Engine is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. csprecon is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for undiscovered subdomains and forgotten properties will find csprecon's CSP header parsing approach uniquely effective; it surfaces domains that traditional subdomain enumeration misses because they're explicitly referenced in live security policies. The 482 GitHub stars and zero-friction free tier mean you can validate coverage gaps across your attack surface in an afternoon without budget approval. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or want remediation workflows integrated; csprecon is a discovery tool, not a scanning or tracking platform.
Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt.
A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Exposure Engine vs csprecon for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Exposure Engine: Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Exposure classification into Vulnerabilities, Indicators, Third-Party, and Indicators of Compromise, Verified exposures with false positive reduction, Continuous exposure monitoring..
csprecon: A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Exposure Engine is developed by Assetnote founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. csprecon is open-source with 482 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Exposure Engine and csprecon serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research. Key differences: Assetnote Exposure Engine is Commercial while csprecon is Free, csprecon is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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