Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

Pentera Surface: External attack surface mgmt with automated pentesting and validation. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface mapping and asset discovery, OSINT-based reconnaissance of external assets, Automated penetration testing aligned to OWASP and MITRE ATT&CK..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.