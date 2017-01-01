Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. FullHunt is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
Security teams responsible for external-facing infrastructure will find FullHunt valuable for continuous discovery of forgotten assets and shadow services that traditional vulnerability scanners miss. The platform's passive reconnaissance approach identifies attack surface without active scanning, reducing the risk of triggering IDS alerts or disrupting production systems. Skip FullHunt if your org needs deep integration with existing SIEM or ticketing workflows; the tool excels at surface enumeration but assumes you'll handle downstream remediation through separate channels.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
FullHunt is a next-generation attack surface security platform that enables companies to discover, monitor, and secure their external attack surfaces.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs FullHunt for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
FullHunt: FullHunt is a next-generation attack surface security platform that enables companies to discover, monitor, and secure their external attack surfaces..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and FullHunt serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is Commercial while FullHunt is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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