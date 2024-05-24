assetfinder vs ZoomEye

Choosing between assetfinder and ZoomEye for your external attack surface management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

assetfinder: A command-line tool for discovering domains and subdomains related to a target domain during reconnaissance activities.

ZoomEye: ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.