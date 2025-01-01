Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
assetfinder is a free external attack surface management tool. ExposeLens is a commercial external attack surface management tool by JDT SecLabs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Reconnaissance teams and pentesters who need fast domain enumeration during scoping phases should use assetfinder; it discovers subdomains through multiple passive sources without needing API keys or authentication, which beats tools that require paid integrations just to start mapping. The 3,393 GitHub stars and active maintenance reflect real adoption in the offensive security community where speed and simplicity matter more than UI polish. Skip this if your team expects a graphical interface or wants asset discovery bundled with vulnerability scanning and reporting; assetfinder is deliberately command-line only, built for operators who already know what they're hunting.
A command-line tool for discovering domains and subdomains related to a target domain during reconnaissance activities.
Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
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Common questions about comparing assetfinder vs ExposeLens for your external attack surface management needs.
assetfinder: A command-line tool for discovering domains and subdomains related to a target domain during reconnaissance activities..
ExposeLens: Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data. built by JDT SecLabs. Core capabilities include Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
assetfinder is open-source with 3,393 GitHub stars. ExposeLens is developed by JDT SecLabs founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
assetfinder and ExposeLens serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration, Reconnaissance, Enumeration. Key differences: assetfinder is Free while ExposeLens is Commercial, assetfinder is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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