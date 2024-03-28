Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
assetfinder is a free external attack surface management tool. crt.sh is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Reconnaissance teams and pentesters who need fast domain enumeration during scoping phases should use assetfinder; it discovers subdomains through multiple passive sources without needing API keys or authentication, which beats tools that require paid integrations just to start mapping. The 3,393 GitHub stars and active maintenance reflect real adoption in the offensive security community where speed and simplicity matter more than UI polish. Skip this if your team expects a graphical interface or wants asset discovery bundled with vulnerability scanning and reporting; assetfinder is deliberately command-line only, built for operators who already know what they're hunting.
Security teams doing threat intelligence or domain monitoring should use crt.sh as a free, fast way to spot certificate issuance anomalies that signal domain takeover or phishing campaigns before they scale. Certificate Transparency logs index roughly 15 billion certificates, giving you real-time visibility into what's been legitimately issued against your domains and competitors' infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated alerting or integration into your SIEM; crt.sh is a lookup tool, not a monitoring platform, and catching malicious certificates requires manual checks or custom scripting.
A command-line tool for discovering domains and subdomains related to a target domain during reconnaissance activities.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
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Common questions about comparing assetfinder vs crt.sh for your external attack surface management needs.
assetfinder: A command-line tool for discovering domains and subdomains related to a target domain during reconnaissance activities..
crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
assetfinder and crt.sh serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration, Reconnaissance, Enumeration. Key differences: assetfinder is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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