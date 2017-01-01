Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
assetfinder is a free external attack surface management tool. Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Reconnaissance teams and pentesters who need fast domain enumeration during scoping phases should use assetfinder; it discovers subdomains through multiple passive sources without needing API keys or authentication, which beats tools that require paid integrations just to start mapping. The 3,393 GitHub stars and active maintenance reflect real adoption in the offensive security community where speed and simplicity matter more than UI polish. Skip this if your team expects a graphical interface or wants asset discovery bundled with vulnerability scanning and reporting; assetfinder is deliberately command-line only, built for operators who already know what they're hunting.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
A command-line tool for discovering domains and subdomains related to a target domain during reconnaissance activities.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing assetfinder vs Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool for your external attack surface management needs.
assetfinder: A command-line tool for discovering domains and subdomains related to a target domain during reconnaissance activities..
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
assetfinder is open-source with 3,393 GitHub stars. Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
assetfinder and Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: assetfinder is Free while Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is Commercial, assetfinder is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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