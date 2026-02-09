Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Asset Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by KeyCaliber. Axonius Cyber Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
MSPs and MSSPs managing sprawling hybrid estates should choose KeyCaliber Asset Management primarily for its automated criticality scoring, which actually separates exploitable assets from noise rather than dumping everything into a triage queue. The platform covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions, meaning you get asset inventory and risk context in the same workflow, not bolted together. Skip this if you need deep integration with existing ITSM tools or expect out-of-the-box reporting for compliance frameworks; KeyCaliber is built for discovery and prioritization first, compliance second.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across hybrid infrastructure will find real value in Axonius Cyber Asset Management because it actually deduplicates and normalizes messy data from dozens of sources instead of just aggregating it. The platform maps asset relationships and configuration drift across your entire estate, which directly addresses the ID.AM gap most organizations have when they lack a single source of truth. Skip this if your environment is still mostly on-prem and static; the ROI tilts heavily toward teams managing cloud, containerized, or constantly changing infrastructure where visibility naturally fragments.
Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization
Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control
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Common questions about comparing Asset Management vs Axonius Cyber Asset Management for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Asset Management: Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization. built by KeyCaliber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping..
Axonius Cyber Asset Management: Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Asset Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping. Axonius Cyber Asset Management differentiates with Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit.
Asset Management is developed by KeyCaliber. Axonius Cyber Asset Management is developed by Axonius. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Asset Management and Axonius Cyber Asset Management serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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