Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assac Networks ManageIT is a commercial mobile device management tool by Assac Networks. Jamf Now is a commercial mobile device management tool by Jamf. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified communications or operating in regulated industries will get real value from ManageIT's end-to-end encryption across voice, video, messaging, and PSTN, paired with genuine device control through remote lock and selective wipe. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and data security (NIST PR.DS and DE.CM) means you're getting detection teeth, not just a pretty dashboard. Skip this if you need a Swiss Army knife that also handles vulnerability management or threat intelligence; ManageIT is deliberately narrow, trading breadth for actual communication security.
Small businesses with Apple-only fleets should choose Jamf Now for its zero-friction enrollment and self-service portal that actually gets users to comply without IT overhead. The cloud deployment means no server management, and Jamf's macOS malware research team pushes real-time protections that catch threats before they spread across your small team. Skip this if you need Windows support or have heterogeneous device ecosystems; Jamf Now is explicitly built for shops that've standardized on Apple and want to keep it simple.
IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection.
MDM solution for small businesses to manage and secure Apple devices
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ManageIT vs Jamf Now for your mobile device management needs.
Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..
Jamf Now: MDM solution for small businesses to manage and secure Apple devices. built by Jamf. Core capabilities include Remote device lock, unlock, Lost Mode and wipe, Endpoint protection against Mac malware, adware and ransomware, Password synchronization between cloud identity and local Mac..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assac Networks ManageIT differentiates with End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping. Jamf Now differentiates with Remote device lock, unlock, Lost Mode and wipe, Endpoint protection against Mac malware, adware and ransomware, Password synchronization between cloud identity and local Mac.
Assac Networks ManageIT is developed by Assac Networks. Jamf Now is developed by Jamf. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assac Networks ManageIT and Jamf Now serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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