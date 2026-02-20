Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..

Jamf Now: MDM solution for small businesses to manage and secure Apple devices. built by Jamf. Core capabilities include Remote device lock, unlock, Lost Mode and wipe, Endpoint protection against Mac malware, adware and ransomware, Password synchronization between cloud identity and local Mac..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.