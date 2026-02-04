Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Asimily Threat and Response is a commercial cps protection tool by Asimily. Indurex is a commercial cps protection tool by Indurex. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting hospital networks, manufacturing floors, and medical device environments need Asimily Threat and Response because it actually understands OT/IoMT anomalies instead of forcing industrial devices into IT detection rules. The platform's FDA recall detection and 100+ threat intelligence sources built specifically for connected medical and industrial assets separate it from generic IoT tools, and automated quarantine with packet capture gives you forensic teeth when incidents happen. Skip this if your environment is mostly standard IT infrastructure with a handful of IoT endpoints; the OT-specific tuning will feel like overkill.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting OT environments with mixed legacy and modern assets need Indurex for its process-context anomaly detection, which flags deviations that signature-based tools miss entirely. The platform's real-time correlation across OT, IT, and process layers maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, catching behavioral shifts before they become incidents. Skip this if your OT footprint is small or purely air-gapped; Indurex's value scales with network complexity and asset diversity, not isolation.
Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices
AI-driven platform for cyber-physical systems security and resilience
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Common questions about comparing Asimily Threat and Response vs Indurex for your cps protection needs.
Asimily Threat and Response: Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Real-time anomaly detection for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Threat detection using 100+ sources including EPSS and KEV, Automated device quarantine and network segmentation..
Indurex: AI-driven platform for cyber-physical systems security and resilience. built by Indurex. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring across OT, IT, and process layers, Protocol decoding and network mapping, Behavioral analytics with learned baselines..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Asimily Threat and Response differentiates with Real-time anomaly detection for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Threat detection using 100+ sources including EPSS and KEV, Automated device quarantine and network segmentation. Indurex differentiates with Real-time monitoring across OT, IT, and process layers, Protocol decoding and network mapping, Behavioral analytics with learned baselines.
Asimily Threat and Response is developed by Asimily. Indurex is developed by Indurex. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Asimily Threat and Response and Indurex serve similar CPS Protection use cases: both are CPS Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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