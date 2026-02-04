Asimily Threat and Response: Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Real-time anomaly detection for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Threat detection using 100+ sources including EPSS and KEV, Automated device quarantine and network segmentation..

Indurex: AI-driven platform for cyber-physical systems security and resilience. built by Indurex. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring across OT, IT, and process layers, Protocol decoding and network mapping, Behavioral analytics with learned baselines..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.