Asgard EDR vs autoruns

Asgard EDR

Asgard EDR

Managed EDR service with 24/7 monitoring, response, and ransomware warranty.

Endpoint Detection and Response
 Commercial
autoruns

autoruns

A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

Endpoint Detection and Response
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Asgard EDR
autoruns
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Asgard MSP
Headquarters
New York, NY, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
EDR
Endpoint Detection And Response
Endpoint Security
Managed Detection Response
Threat Detection
Behavioral Analysis
Ransomware Prevention
Continuous Monitoring
Incident Response
Compliance
Windows
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Asgard EDR

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories

autoruns

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Asgard EDR vs autoruns: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Asgard EDR and autoruns for your endpoint detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Asgard EDR: Managed EDR service with 24/7 monitoring, response, and ransomware warranty.

autoruns: A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Asgard EDR vs autoruns?

Asgard EDR, autoruns are all Endpoint Detection and Response solutions. Asgard EDR Managed EDR service with 24/7 monitoring, response, and ransomware warranty.. autoruns A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Asgard EDR vs autoruns?

The choice between Asgard EDR vs autoruns depends on your specific requirements. Asgard EDR is a commercial solution, while autoruns is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Asgard EDR vs autoruns?

Asgard EDR is Commercial, autoruns is Free. autoruns offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Asgard EDR a good alternative to autoruns?

Yes, Asgard EDR can be considered as an alternative to autoruns for Endpoint Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Endpoint Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Asgard EDR and autoruns be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Asgard EDR and autoruns might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

