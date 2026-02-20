Aserto: Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency. built by Aserto. Core capabilities include Fine-grained, resource-level access controls with ~1ms authorization latency, Support for RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC authorization models, Real-time data synchronization to edge authorizers via a central control plane..

YeshID: IAM & IGA platform with AI for lifecycle mgmt, access governance & compliance. built by YeshID. Core capabilities include AI-assisted identity workflows via Rae (onboarding, offboarding, access changes), Automated provisioning and deprovisioning via SCIM, REST, and manual app connectors, Access requests and approvals via Slack and Microsoft Teams with time-based expiration..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.