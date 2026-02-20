Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aserto is a commercial access management tool by Aserto. YeshID is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by YeshID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing fine-grained access across microservices and APIs should pick Aserto for its 1ms authorization latency, which makes it viable for real-time decision-making without degrading application performance. The tool's support for relationship-based access control (ReBAC) via a Zanzibar-inspired directory gives you the modeling flexibility that RBAC and ABAC alone cannot provide for complex permission hierarchies. Skip this if your organization is early-stage and still consolidating identity providers; Aserto assumes mature directory integrations and demands policy-as-code discipline that smaller teams may not yet need.
Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency.
IAM & IGA platform with AI for lifecycle mgmt, access governance & compliance.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aserto vs YeshID for your access management needs.
Aserto: Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency. built by Aserto. Core capabilities include Fine-grained, resource-level access controls with ~1ms authorization latency, Support for RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC authorization models, Real-time data synchronization to edge authorizers via a central control plane..
YeshID: IAM & IGA platform with AI for lifecycle mgmt, access governance & compliance. built by YeshID. Core capabilities include AI-assisted identity workflows via Rae (onboarding, offboarding, access changes), Automated provisioning and deprovisioning via SCIM, REST, and manual app connectors, Access requests and approvals via Slack and Microsoft Teams with time-based expiration..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aserto differentiates with Fine-grained, resource-level access controls with ~1ms authorization latency, Support for RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC authorization models, Real-time data synchronization to edge authorizers via a central control plane. YeshID differentiates with AI-assisted identity workflows via Rae (onboarding, offboarding, access changes), Automated provisioning and deprovisioning via SCIM, REST, and manual app connectors, Access requests and approvals via Slack and Microsoft Teams with time-based expiration.
Aserto is developed by Aserto. YeshID is developed by YeshID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aserto integrates with Identity providers (generic), User directories (generic), SIEM tools (generic). YeshID integrates with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Okta, Slack, Microsoft Teams and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aserto and YeshID serve similar Access Management use cases: both cover RBAC, Policy, Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox