Aserto: Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency. built by Aserto. Core capabilities include Fine-grained, resource-level access controls with ~1ms authorization latency, Support for RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC authorization models, Real-time data synchronization to edge authorizers via a central control plane..

TraitWare Passwordless MFA+SSO: Passwordless MFA+SSO solution with phishing-resistant authentication. built by traitware. Core capabilities include Passwordless multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on (SSO), Phishing-resistant authentication..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.