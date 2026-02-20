Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aserto is a commercial access management tool by Aserto. One Identity Active Roles is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by One Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing fine-grained access across microservices and APIs should pick Aserto for its 1ms authorization latency, which makes it viable for real-time decision-making without degrading application performance. The tool's support for relationship-based access control (ReBAC) via a Zanzibar-inspired directory gives you the modeling flexibility that RBAC and ABAC alone cannot provide for complex permission hierarchies. Skip this if your organization is early-stage and still consolidating identity providers; Aserto assumes mature directory integrations and demands policy-as-code discipline that smaller teams may not yet need.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid AD and Entra ID environments should pick One Identity Active Roles for its temporal group membership automation, which actually removes stale privileges on schedule rather than requiring manual remediation. Its support for dynamic group rules, AWS Managed AD, and fine-grained delegation across multiple domains addresses NIST PR.AA and GV.RR requirements that most identity tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization runs Okta or pure cloud identity with no legacy AD footprint; the value proposition collapses when on-premises Active Directory isn't in the picture.
Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency.
Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege
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Common questions about comparing Aserto vs One Identity Active Roles for your access management needs.
Aserto: Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency. built by Aserto. Core capabilities include Fine-grained, resource-level access controls with ~1ms authorization latency, Support for RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC authorization models, Real-time data synchronization to edge authorizers via a central control plane..
One Identity Active Roles: Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Centralized management of multiple AD domains and Entra ID tenants, Fine-grained delegation with role-based access control, Temporal group memberships with automated add/remove..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aserto differentiates with Fine-grained, resource-level access controls with ~1ms authorization latency, Support for RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC authorization models, Real-time data synchronization to edge authorizers via a central control plane. One Identity Active Roles differentiates with Centralized management of multiple AD domains and Entra ID tenants, Fine-grained delegation with role-based access control, Temporal group memberships with automated add/remove.
Aserto is developed by Aserto. One Identity Active Roles is developed by One Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aserto integrates with Identity providers (generic), User directories (generic), SIEM tools (generic). One Identity Active Roles integrates with SCIM 2.0, ServiceNow, Entra ID, Azure AD, Salesforce and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aserto and One Identity Active Roles serve similar Access Management use cases: both cover Least Privilege, RBAC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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