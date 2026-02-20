Aserto: Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency. built by Aserto. Core capabilities include Fine-grained, resource-level access controls with ~1ms authorization latency, Support for RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC authorization models, Real-time data synchronization to edge authorizers via a central control plane..

One Identity Active Roles: Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Centralized management of multiple AD domains and Entra ID tenants, Fine-grained delegation with role-based access control, Temporal group memberships with automated add/remove..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.