Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ASecureCloud is a free cloud security posture management tool. CYE Solvo is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CYE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing multi-cloud deployments who need faster remediation will get value from ASecureCloud's AI-assisted posture correction; the free tier removes budget friction for teams piloting CSPM before committing to enterprise tools. The AI specifically handles misconfiguration remediation rather than just flagging issues, which cuts the gap between detection and fix. Skip this if you need deep compliance reporting or lack the cloud engineering bandwidth to validate AI-suggested changes before deployment.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will see immediate value in CYE Solvo's automated remediation across IAM, network, and infrastructure misconfigurations; you get risk identification paired with actual fix execution rather than alerts that sit in backlogs. The platform covers five major compliance frameworks natively, NIST ID.AM and PR.AA maturity improve measurably within 90 days, and the custom guardrails let you encode your own security rules without engineering cycles. Skip this if your org runs primarily on-premise or needs deep Kubernetes-native context; Solvo assumes cloud-first infrastructure and won't feel native to hybrid environments.
AI-Powered Cloud Assistant for building, securing, and operating cloud environments.
Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing ASecureCloud vs CYE Solvo for your cloud security posture management needs.
ASecureCloud: AI-Powered Cloud Assistant for building, securing, and operating cloud environments..
CYE Solvo: Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification. built by CYE. Core capabilities include Cloud risk identification and prioritization, Security posture monitoring and management, Compliance management for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ASecureCloud and CYE Solvo serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Cloud Native. Key differences: ASecureCloud is Free while CYE Solvo is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox