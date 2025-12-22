Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. ASecureCloud is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing multi-cloud deployments who need faster remediation will get value from ASecureCloud's AI-assisted posture correction; the free tier removes budget friction for teams piloting CSPM before committing to enterprise tools. The AI specifically handles misconfiguration remediation rather than just flagging issues, which cuts the gap between detection and fix. Skip this if you need deep compliance reporting or lack the cloud engineering bandwidth to validate AI-suggested changes before deployment.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
AI-Powered Cloud Assistant for building, securing, and operating cloud environments.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs ASecureCloud for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
ASecureCloud: AI-Powered Cloud Assistant for building, securing, and operating cloud environments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and ASecureCloud serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Key differences: Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is Commercial while ASecureCloud is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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