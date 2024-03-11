Security teams managing multi-cloud deployments who need faster remediation will get value from ASecureCloud's AI-assisted posture correction; the free tier removes budget friction for teams piloting CSPM before committing to enterprise tools. The AI specifically handles misconfiguration remediation rather than just flagging issues, which cuts the gap between detection and fix. Skip this if you need deep compliance reporting or lack the cloud engineering bandwidth to validate AI-suggested changes before deployment.

AWS Config

AWS teams with drift-heavy environments should start here; AWS Config catches resource configuration changes in real time at zero marginal cost, making it the fastest way to enforce consistency across accounts. It's native to AWS, deploys in minutes, and feeds directly into compliance frameworks like CIS Benchmarks and PCI DSS without additional licensing. Skip this if you need cross-cloud CSPM or deep remediation automation; Config excels at visibility and audit trails for AWS-only shops, not orchestration across Azure or GCP.