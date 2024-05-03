Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
as3nt is a free external attack surface management tool. Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Bishop Fox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running lean reconnaissance workflows will get the most from as3nt; it's a fast, no-friction subdomain enumerator that doesn't require API keys or cloud dependencies, making it ideal for quick discovery during initial scoping or red team engagements. The 12 GitHub stars underscore it's a specialized tool favored by practitioners who've already standardized on heavier EASM platforms and need a lightweight complement. Skip as3nt if you're looking for continuous monitoring, DNS record analysis, or integration with your ticketing system; this is pure enumeration, nothing more.
Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will get immediate value from Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery because the human-in-the-loop ownership validation actually kills false positives instead of burying your team in them. The continuous monitoring and real-time change detection map to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you the asset visibility and anomaly detection that most external scanning tools promise but don't deliver. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation guidance baked in; Bishop Fox finds the problem and validates it exists, but stops short of telling you how to fix it.
A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
Continuous external attack surface discovery and asset validation service
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Common questions about comparing as3nt vs Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
as3nt: A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain..
Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery: Continuous external attack surface discovery and asset validation service. built by Bishop Fox. Core capabilities include Brand/domain-centric asset discovery, Human-in-the-loop ownership validation, Continuous scanning and monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
as3nt and Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: as3nt is Free while Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery is Commercial, as3nt is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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