Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Netskope One: Cloud-native SASE platform with converged security and networking services. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.