artifactcollector

Incident response teams doing manual forensics on Windows systems will find artifactcollector valuable for its speed at pulling artifacts that take hours to gather manually; the 306 GitHub stars and free pricing mean adoption friction is near zero for squads already comfortable with command-line tools. The real strength is in NIST Respond workflows, where fast artifact collection cuts investigation time and supports faster containment decisions. Skip this if your team relies on commercial DFIR platforms with GUI wizards and vendor support; artifactcollector assumes competency and offers none of the hand-holding those tools provide.