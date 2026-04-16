Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Artemis is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Artemis Security. Spectrum is a commercial detection engineering tool by Spectrum Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in static rule noise will find value in Spectrum's automated detection of threats that slip past manual and signature-based monitoring. The platform's focus on DE.CM and DE.AE means it prioritizes continuous anomaly detection over incident response and remediation capabilities. Skip Spectrum if you need orchestration across your entire detection stack; this is a detection-gap filler for organizations with detection engineering bandwidth but inconsistent alert quality.
AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response.
Early-access threat detection platform targeting static & manual detection gaps.
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Common questions about comparing Artemis vs Spectrum for your extended detection and response needs.
Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..
Spectrum: Early-access threat detection platform targeting static & manual detection gaps. built by Spectrum Security. Core capabilities include Automated threat detection, Detection of threats missed by static/manual rules..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Artemis differentiates with AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax. Spectrum differentiates with Automated threat detection, Detection of threats missed by static/manual rules.
Artemis is developed by Artemis Security. Spectrum is developed by Spectrum Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Artemis and Spectrum serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Anomaly Detection, Detection Rules, Hunting. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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