Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..

Spectrum: Early-access threat detection platform targeting static & manual detection gaps. built by Spectrum Security. Core capabilities include Automated threat detection, Detection of threats missed by static/manual rules..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.