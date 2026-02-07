Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AgileBlue. Spectrum is a commercial detection engineering tool by Spectrum Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cerulean Agent because its behavioral analytics catch threats that signature-based detection misses, and the lightweight agent actually deploys without grinding endpoints to a halt. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and incident response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat analysis. Skip this if your team needs deep forensic replay or extensive third-party integrations; Cerulean Agent prioritizes real-time detection over post-incident investigation depth.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in static rule noise will find value in Spectrum's automated detection of threats that slip past manual and signature-based monitoring. The platform's focus on DE.CM and DE.AE means it prioritizes continuous anomaly detection over incident response and remediation capabilities. Skip Spectrum if you need orchestration across your entire detection stack; this is a detection-gap filler for organizations with detection engineering bandwidth but inconsistent alert quality.
XDR agent providing endpoint telemetry and behavioral threat detection
Early-access threat detection platform targeting static & manual detection gaps.
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cerulean Agent vs Spectrum for your extended detection and response needs.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent: XDR agent providing endpoint telemetry and behavioral threat detection. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Real-time endpoint telemetry collection, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated threat response..
Spectrum: Early-access threat detection platform targeting static & manual detection gaps. built by Spectrum Security. Core capabilities include Automated threat detection, Detection of threats missed by static/manual rules..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent differentiates with Real-time endpoint telemetry collection, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated threat response. Spectrum differentiates with Automated threat detection, Detection of threats missed by static/manual rules.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent is developed by AgileBlue. Spectrum is developed by Spectrum Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent and Spectrum serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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