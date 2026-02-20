Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..

BEEPHISH HRM: Human Risk Management, phishing simulation, and security awareness training platform. built by BEEPHISH CAPACITACAO E TREINAMENTO LTDA. Core capabilities include Customized phishing campaign simulations, QR code, attachment, link, and data collection campaigns, Email spoofing capabilities..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.