Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..

Awareways Simulate: Social engineering simulation platform for phishing, vishing, and physical tests. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations using urgency, authority, and impersonation tactics, Vishing (voice phishing) simulations, Smishing (SMS phishing) simulations..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.