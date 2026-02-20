Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. King Phisher is a free phishing simulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email phishing campaigns need to start testing SMS because Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is one of the few platforms that treats smishing as a distinct threat vector rather than an afterthought. The hybrid SMS-plus-email attack simulation across 180+ countries with local phone number spoofing actually replicates how attackers operate, and compliance certifications covering HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 mean you're not retrofitting security into your training program. Skip this if your organization hasn't seen SMS compromise attempts yet or if you need a single platform to handle phishing, credential validation, and post-breach response; Arsen does simulation well and stops there.
Security teams with limited budgets who need hands-on control over phishing simulation will find King Phisher's open-source design and zero licensing cost hard to beat; you build campaigns directly rather than waiting for vendor-managed templates. The 2,442 GitHub stars reflect active community contributions and real-world deployments across mid-market organizations. Skip this if your team lacks Linux administration chops or needs polished UI workflows and managed reporting; King Phisher demands more operator effort than commercial alternatives like Gophish or Evilginx2, and you'll spend time on infrastructure instead of just running tests.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.
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Common questions about comparing Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation vs King Phisher for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..
King Phisher: King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. King Phisher is open-source with 2,442 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation and King Phisher serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Key differences: Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is Commercial while King Phisher is Free, King Phisher is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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