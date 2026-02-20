Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Gophish is a free phishing simulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email phishing campaigns need to start testing SMS because Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is one of the few platforms that treats smishing as a distinct threat vector rather than an afterthought. The hybrid SMS-plus-email attack simulation across 180+ countries with local phone number spoofing actually replicates how attackers operate, and compliance certifications covering HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 mean you're not retrofitting security into your training program. Skip this if your organization hasn't seen SMS compromise attempts yet or if you need a single platform to handle phishing, credential validation, and post-breach response; Arsen does simulation well and stops there.
Penetration testers and security teams running internal phishing campaigns on a budget should use Gophish for its speed of deployment and template flexibility; you can spin up a realistic campaign in minutes without licensing friction. The 13,000-plus GitHub stars reflect active community maintenance and real-world adoption across thousands of assessments. Skip this if you need managed reporting, compliance automation, or metrics polished enough for non-technical stakeholders; Gophish is a practitioner's tool that rewards technical hands-on work and punishes checkbox-driven security programs.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.
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Common questions about comparing Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation vs Gophish for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..
Gophish: An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Gophish is open-source with 13,637 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation and Gophish serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Key differences: Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is Commercial while Gophish is Free, Gophish is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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