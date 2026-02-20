Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. BEEPHISH HRM is a commercial phishing simulation tool by BEEPHISH CAPACITACAO E TREINAMENTO LTDA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email phishing campaigns need to start testing SMS because Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is one of the few platforms that treats smishing as a distinct threat vector rather than an afterthought. The hybrid SMS-plus-email attack simulation across 180+ countries with local phone number spoofing actually replicates how attackers operate, and compliance certifications covering HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 mean you're not retrofitting security into your training program. Skip this if your organization hasn't seen SMS compromise attempts yet or if you need a single platform to handle phishing, credential validation, and post-breach response; Arsen does simulation well and stops there.
SMB and mid-market teams stretched thin on security staff should start with BEEPHISH Training Tools because its phishing simulation campaigns require minimal setup and the platform handles employee segmentation automatically, cutting the manual work that kills adoption at smaller shops. The tool covers LGPD and ISO27001 compliance training out of the box, which matters if you're regulated but don't have a dedicated training operations person. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response capabilities beyond awareness; BEEPHISH maps to PR.AT and DE.AE but stops short of incident containment, so you'll still need separate tools to actually stop breaches once they happen.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
Human Risk Management, phishing simulation, and security awareness training platform
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Common questions about comparing Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation vs BEEPHISH HRM for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..
BEEPHISH HRM: Human Risk Management, phishing simulation, and security awareness training platform. built by BEEPHISH CAPACITACAO E TREINAMENTO LTDA. Core capabilities include Customized phishing campaign simulations, QR code, attachment, link, and data collection campaigns, Email spoofing capabilities..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support. BEEPHISH HRM differentiates with Customized phishing campaign simulations, QR code, attachment, link, and data collection campaigns, Email spoofing capabilities.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. BEEPHISH HRM is developed by BEEPHISH CAPACITACAO E TREINAMENTO LTDA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation and BEEPHISH HRM serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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