Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..

BEEPHISH HRM: Human Risk Management, phishing simulation, and security awareness training platform. built by BEEPHISH CAPACITACAO E TREINAMENTO LTDA. Core capabilities include Customized phishing campaign simulations, QR code, attachment, link, and data collection campaigns, Email spoofing capabilities..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.