Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Security Mentor PhishDefense is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Security Mentor. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies who need unlimited phishing variations without burning out their security staff should run Arsen Phishing Simulation. The platform's AI generates unique scenarios across email, SMS, voice, and BEC simultaneously, which means you're testing employee behavior against realistic threats instead of recycled templates. The adaptive difficulty engine adjusts based on individual performance, so struggling employees get harder campaigns while your security-aware staff don't waste time on trivial tests. One honest limitation: Arsen maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness training but doesn't offer the post-breach investigation or forensics layers that larger enterprises sometimes expect in a full security awareness platform.
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies need PhishDefense if your staff can't reliably identify phishing before clicking, and you lack budget for expensive awareness programs. The platform's gamification and automated training-on-failure loop directly addresses PR.AT (Awareness and Training) in NIST CSF 2.0, with real-time tracking that moves you from guessing at risk to seeing exactly which employees and departments are vulnerable. Pass on this if your organization already has mature security awareness training embedded across your workforce or if you need detection and response capabilities; PhishDefense is simulation and training, not threat prevention.
AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
Cloud-based phishing simulation platform with training and gamification
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Common questions about comparing Arsen Phishing Simulation vs Security Mentor PhishDefense for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..
Security Mentor PhishDefense: Cloud-based phishing simulation platform with training and gamification. built by Security Mentor. Core capabilities include Cloud-based phishing simulation campaigns, Pre-built and custom phishing templates, Real-time employee interaction tracking..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior. Security Mentor PhishDefense differentiates with Cloud-based phishing simulation campaigns, Pre-built and custom phishing templates, Real-time employee interaction tracking.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Security Mentor PhishDefense is developed by Security Mentor. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Phishing Simulation and Security Mentor PhishDefense serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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