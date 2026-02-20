Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

Security Mentor PhishDefense: Cloud-based phishing simulation platform with training and gamification. built by Security Mentor. Core capabilities include Cloud-based phishing simulation campaigns, Pre-built and custom phishing templates, Real-time employee interaction tracking..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.