Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

NINJIO PHISH3D: Phishing simulation platform with emotional susceptibility profiling. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Emotional susceptibility profiling based on 7 social engineering triggers, Dynamic difficulty adjustment algorithm, QR code phishing simulations..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.